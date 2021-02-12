Financial Survey: GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) versus SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get GeoPark alerts:

39.8% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GeoPark and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 2 6 0 2.75 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

GeoPark currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.18%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Risk & Volatility

GeoPark has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark -25.59% 14.07% 0.59% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 30.43% 9.71% 9.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GeoPark and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $628.91 million 1.45 $57.76 million $1.58 9.68 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I $6.39 million 1.01 $3.43 million N/A N/A

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Summary

GeoPark beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust I on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 124.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.