Financial Survey: Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) vs. Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Logiq and Priority Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Priority Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Priority Technology has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.36%. Given Priority Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Logiq.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of Priority Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -26.92% -62.41% -50.48% Priority Technology 4.92% N/A -14.70%

Volatility & Risk

Logiq has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Priority Technology has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Logiq and Priority Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million 3.64 -$6.54 million ($0.11) -70.82 Priority Technology $371.85 million 1.40 -$33.59 million ($0.50) -15.48

Logiq has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Priority Technology. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Priority Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Priority Technology beats Logiq on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. develops e-commerce, m-commerce, marketing technology (MArTech), and fintech enablement solutions for mobile users. The provides AppLogiq, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to create and deploy native mobile applications for their businesses. Its AppLogiq is offered in multiple languages across various countries, including emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The company's MArTech artificial intelligence (AI) driven data engine DATALogiq captures and directs consumer intent to promote customers leads, engagement, and monetary conversion for enterprises and brands. In addition, it offers LogiqX, an AI-powered data engine that delivers consumer insights; PayLogiq, a mobile e-wallet for offers mobile payments; and GoLogiq, a food delivery application. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management. It also offers CPX, a turnkey commercial payments platform comprising CPX Access, CPX Gateway, CPX Commercial Acceptance, and CPX Payments solutions, which automate the AP payment process between buyers and suppliers to enhance financial rebates and automate the vendor payments. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated automated payment solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers in the rental real estate, rental storage, medical, and hospitality industries. Further, it offers managed and integrated partners services that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves small and medium size businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

