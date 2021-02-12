Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Finning International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.81.

Get Finning International alerts:

FINGF opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. Finning International has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $24.79.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.