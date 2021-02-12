FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading 18.4% Higher

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) traded up 18.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.28. 3,454,657 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 1,046,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Separately, TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.99.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $264.13 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 448.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 49.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 51.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

