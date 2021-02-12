Fiore Gold (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) PT Lowered to $2.40 at Stifel Nicolaus

Fiore Gold (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.55 to $2.40 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FIOGF stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. Fiore Gold has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.33.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

