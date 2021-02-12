First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) is Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp makes up approximately 3.2% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Bancorp by 513.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,788. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FBNC shares. G.Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Gabelli cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $37.45 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

