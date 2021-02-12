First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at National Bank Financial

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FCR.UN stock opened at C$14.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.41. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$11.09 and a 12 month high of C$22.09. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.49.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

