First Personal Financial Services Buys 19 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,262.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,230.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,197.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

