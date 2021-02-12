First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 73,172 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,030 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,172 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $37,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $274.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $281.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.92.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.58.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

