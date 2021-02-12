First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $33,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKI. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 388.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average is $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKI. Compass Point raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.87.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

