First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 967 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of American Water Works worth $34,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 38.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $164.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

