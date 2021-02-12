First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 607,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,386,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 65.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

