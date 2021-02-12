First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Down 95.7% in January

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the January 14th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:FIF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.30. 68,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,217. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIF. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.