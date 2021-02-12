First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FMY opened at $13.79 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

