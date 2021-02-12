First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the January 14th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of FCVT stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $55.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

