FirstEnergy (FE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect FirstEnergy to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

