FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $169.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

FSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstService currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.16. 37,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,681. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.40 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $156.50.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 4.2% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,027,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,245,000 after purchasing an additional 121,265 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,579,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,135,000 after purchasing an additional 514,942 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,910 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FirstService by 11.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,064,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

