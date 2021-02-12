FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target Raised to C$160.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FSV has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian raised shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$160.00.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FSV stock opened at C$191.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$8.35 billion and a PE ratio of 115.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$176.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$171.74. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$83.36 and a 1-year high of C$198.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.