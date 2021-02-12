Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.38. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-12% to $15.7-16.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.84 billion.Fiserv also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.30-5.50 EPS.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.05. 83,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,053,536. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.65. The company has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $123.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.72.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

