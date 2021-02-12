Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Up to $15.44

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.44, but opened at $17.21. Fisker shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 298,141 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fisker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Fisker Company Profile (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

