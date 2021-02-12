FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the January 14th total of 89,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 507,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FPAY stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. FlexShopper has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 million, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.20.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FlexShopper will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 93,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,154,000. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

