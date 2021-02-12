FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.10% of FLIR Systems worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,718,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,268,000 after acquiring an additional 384,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,857,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,139,000 after purchasing an additional 277,660 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,041,000 after purchasing an additional 210,056 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,424,000 after purchasing an additional 699,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 149,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLIR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

