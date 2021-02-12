Flowchain (FLC) Market Cap Achieves $17,429.02

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $17,429.02 and $36,994.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.65 or 0.01071174 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 54.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.97 or 0.05518301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00027539 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00020461 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

