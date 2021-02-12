Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday.

FLDM remained flat at $$5.60 on Thursday. 20,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,415. Fluidigm has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $514,009.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fluidigm by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fluidigm by 889.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fluidigm by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,544,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 566,746 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

