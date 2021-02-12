Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $111.38.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

