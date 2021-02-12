Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ FLUX traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 195,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,419. Flux Power has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $195.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLUX. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

