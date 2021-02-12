FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.65-7.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.FMC also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.65-7.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rowe upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.19.

FMC opened at $110.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. FMC has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.18. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

