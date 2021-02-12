Foresight Solar & Technology VCT (LON:FTSV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (LON:FTSV) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.30 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 68.30 ($0.89). Approximately 10,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 730% from the average daily volume of 1,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63. The company has a market capitalization of £29.34 million and a P/E ratio of 7.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 68.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.25.

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT Company Profile (LON:FTSV)

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc is a venture capital trust of Foresight Group. The fund aims to generate returns through tax free dividends, by investing in a portfolio of new electricity generation projects in the very short term as well as longer term energy related infrastructure investments such as smart meters , and solar power generating systems supported by the United Kingdom government's Feed-in Tariff scheme.

