Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $466-476 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.64 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.15-0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.29. 42,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,154. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.79. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $820.95 million, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $341,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,468. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $38,280.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,039 shares in the company, valued at $133,564.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,771 shares of company stock valued at $805,923. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

