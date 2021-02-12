Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys Shares of 2,395 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DaVita by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 304,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after purchasing an additional 85,516 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.