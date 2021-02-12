Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

WRI stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $31.12.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.