Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,624,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,827,000 after purchasing an additional 556,461 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,877,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,727,000 after purchasing an additional 480,457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,808,000 after purchasing an additional 196,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,026,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFG opened at $43.97 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

