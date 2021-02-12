Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $243,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 72.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,056,000 after purchasing an additional 808,118 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Zoetis by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,317,000 after purchasing an additional 339,137 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Zoetis by 16.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,236,000 after purchasing an additional 322,435 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $39,829,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $39,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $164.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Truist upped their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

