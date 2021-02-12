Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 40 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,236,000.

VUG stock opened at $267.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.41. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $268.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

