Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 600 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Southern were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.