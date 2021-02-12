Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 9,000 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Exelon were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exelon by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,986,000 after buying an additional 3,685,229 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,733,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,521,000 after buying an additional 2,265,500 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after buying an additional 989,917 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2,262.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 583,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after buying an additional 558,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,052,000 after purchasing an additional 420,157 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.74 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

