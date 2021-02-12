Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

FTMR remained flat at $$0.26 on Friday. 2,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,495. Fortem Resources has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

Fortem Resources Company Profile

Fortem Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Godin property covering an area of approximately 12,800 located in the Godin area of Northern Alberta. The company also holds 75% interest in the Black Dragon property covering an area of 150,178 acres located in the Moenkopi formation of the Carbon and Emery Counties, Utah; and 75% interest in the Rolling Rock Property covering an area of 130,942 acres located in the Mancos formation in the Southern Uinta Basin, Utah.

