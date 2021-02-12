Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $162.85

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $162.85 and last traded at $161.74, with a volume of 3549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Get Fortinet alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,402 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.