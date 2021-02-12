Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3962 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Fortis has increased its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fortis has a payout ratio of 70.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,846. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Fortis has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

