Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90), Fidelity Earnings reports. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,005. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $88.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

In other news, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $672,797.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,648.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $194,294.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,308.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

