Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $94.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

Get Forward Air alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FWRD. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.00.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $580,917.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Forward Air by 2,438.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 594,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,104,000 after purchasing an additional 570,935 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 35.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after purchasing an additional 469,298 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $18,753,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Forward Air by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 235,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 179,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Forward Air by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,159,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.