Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 294.0% from the January 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 50.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWP stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

