Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 2,756 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average is $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3,653.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on D shares. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.76.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

