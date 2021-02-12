Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 409 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.02.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $285.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $333.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $302.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.62 and a 200-day moving average of $210.58.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.