Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $623,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 107.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 9,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 53,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $235.04 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.39.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

