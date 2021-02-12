Founders Financial Alliance LLC Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 0.9% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Altria Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 221.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 103,665 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 78,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 120.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

