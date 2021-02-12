Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 1,790 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,311 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,212,000 after buying an additional 1,190,621 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,643,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,893,000 after buying an additional 796,086 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,626,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.95.

Shares of RY stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.20. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $86.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

