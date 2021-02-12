Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 21,981 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth $707,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,432,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $28.75 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

PFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Premier Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

