Foundry Partners LLC Buys 49,499 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,499 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

