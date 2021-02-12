Foundry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 81,200 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,287,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,393,000 after purchasing an additional 468,998 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $34,947,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.0% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 557,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,624,000 after purchasing an additional 159,174 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $15,778,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,923,000 after purchasing an additional 120,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,319,263.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $137.97 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.48.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

